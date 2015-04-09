By Yeawon Choi SEOUL, April 9 The South Korean won is poised for a third day of losses on Thursday, as minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated it remained on track to raise interest rates this year, while the Bank of Korea kept its policy rate unchanged, as expected. The won eased 0.2 percent to 1,092.8 against the dollar as of 0225 GMT from its previous close at 1,091.0. The dollar rebounded after the Fed on Wednesday issued minutes of its March policy meeting, indicating that it left the door open for a June rate hike, even though some policymakers were willing to wait until next year. South Korea's central bank kept interest rates unchanged at 1.75 percent after surprising with a cut last month. The central bank had been widely expected to keep its policy rate unchanged on Thursday, although a further rate cut this year to boost economic growth is seen as probable, a Reuters poll showed. Bank of Korea Governor Lee Ju-yeol is due to hold a news conference from 11:20 a.m.(0220 GMT). "The won may extend losses after the BOK's news conference, but it will remain at the 1,090 to 1,095 level," said Jeon Seung-ji, an analyst at Samsung Futures. South Korean stocks rose slightly on expectations for improved earnings performance by local companies for the first quarter after the central bank stood pat. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.2 percent at 2,063.80 points. June futures on three-year treasury bonds were down 0.04 point at 109.40 as of 0225 GMT. 0225 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,092.8 1,091.0 Yen/won 9.0794/856 9.0873 *KTB futures 109.40 109.44 KOSPI 2,063.80 2,059.26 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)