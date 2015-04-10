By Yeawon Choi
SEOUL, April 10 South Korean stocks were up at
midday on Friday as foreign investors continued to pour funds on
expectations of improved first-quarter earnings across key
sectors.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
1.2 percent at 2,083.53 points as of 0319 GMT after earlier
touching 2,084.04 points, its highest intraday level since late
August last year.
Analysts predict that major South Korean companies would
post solid quarter-on-quarter improvement in earnings although
their profits still remain below a year ago.
"Earnings expectations will boost the Kospi going forward to
around 2,100 points," said Mirae Asset Securities analyst Lee
Jae-hoon.
Brokerages rallied with the sector's sub-index
jumping 5.9 percent, led by Hyundai Securities
gaining 1.8 percent and Daishin Securities 9.4
percent.
Chemicals producers also rose on the view the worst is over
after their earnings were hit by the plunges in oil prices.
Hyosung Corp rose 5.2 percent and Isu Chemical
2.0 percent.
Market heavyweight Hyundai Motor Co rose 2.8
percent as it bounced back from recent losses. The sub-index for
local automobile companies jumped 2 percent and
helped underpin the Kospi.
Offshore traders bought a net 116 billion won ($105.95
million) worth of Seoul shares by midday.
The South Korean won was on track for a fourth day of
losses, as the dollar firmed after Greece made a 450 million
euro loan payment to the international Monetary Fund, easing
investors' worries over the country's financial troubles.
The won was off 0.2 percent to 1,094.9 on the
dollar from its previous close at 1,092.3.
"The won's losses will be capped by local companies'
dividend payment to offshore traders today, so it will remain at
the 1,094 to 1,099 level," said Jeon Seung-ji, an analyst at
Samsung Futures.
Traders showed little reaction to the finance ministry's
response to a U.S. Treasury report to Congress which had
scathing words for South Korea, calling on it to minimise
currency interventions.
June futures on three-year treasury bonds were down
0.04 point at 109.52 as of 0234 GMT.
0234 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,094.9 1,092.3
Yen/won 9.0812/860 9.0850
*KTB futures 109.52 109.56
KOSPI 2,078.90 2,058.87
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
(Editing by Choonsik Yoo & Shri Navaratnam)