By Yeawon Choi SEOUL, April 10 South Korean stocks were up at midday on Friday as foreign investors continued to pour funds on expectations of improved first-quarter earnings across key sectors. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 1.2 percent at 2,083.53 points as of 0319 GMT after earlier touching 2,084.04 points, its highest intraday level since late August last year. Analysts predict that major South Korean companies would post solid quarter-on-quarter improvement in earnings although their profits still remain below a year ago. "Earnings expectations will boost the Kospi going forward to around 2,100 points," said Mirae Asset Securities analyst Lee Jae-hoon. Brokerages rallied with the sector's sub-index jumping 5.9 percent, led by Hyundai Securities gaining 1.8 percent and Daishin Securities 9.4 percent. Chemicals producers also rose on the view the worst is over after their earnings were hit by the plunges in oil prices. Hyosung Corp rose 5.2 percent and Isu Chemical 2.0 percent. Market heavyweight Hyundai Motor Co rose 2.8 percent as it bounced back from recent losses. The sub-index for local automobile companies jumped 2 percent and helped underpin the Kospi. Offshore traders bought a net 116 billion won ($105.95 million) worth of Seoul shares by midday. The South Korean won was on track for a fourth day of losses, as the dollar firmed after Greece made a 450 million euro loan payment to the international Monetary Fund, easing investors' worries over the country's financial troubles. The won was off 0.2 percent to 1,094.9 on the dollar from its previous close at 1,092.3. "The won's losses will be capped by local companies' dividend payment to offshore traders today, so it will remain at the 1,094 to 1,099 level," said Jeon Seung-ji, an analyst at Samsung Futures. Traders showed little reaction to the finance ministry's response to a U.S. Treasury report to Congress which had scathing words for South Korea, calling on it to minimise currency interventions. June futures on three-year treasury bonds were down 0.04 point at 109.52 as of 0234 GMT. 0234 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,094.9 1,092.3 Yen/won 9.0812/860 9.0850 *KTB futures 109.52 109.56 KOSPI 2,078.90 2,058.87 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Editing by Choonsik Yoo & Shri Navaratnam)