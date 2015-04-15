By Yeawon Choi SEOUL, April 15 South Korean shares edged up by midday on Wednesday on hopes emerging markets will keep getting money inflows and that China will take new stimulus moves after its economic growth slowed. China's economy grew 7.0 percent in the first quarter, as expected, but still its slowest rate in six years. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.3 percent at 2,117.92 points as of 0325 GMT Wednesday, compared with the previous close at 2,111.72 points. "The effect of Chinese data will be limited, but inflows of global funds will still underpin the KOSPI for a while," said Kim Ji-un, an analyst at Shinhan Investment & Securities. Offshore traders have bought a net 1.38 trillion won of KOSPI shares over the last seven sessions. Asiana Airlines Inc fell 3.6 percent to 8,530 won, its lowest intraday level in more than 2 weeks after one of its passenger jets skidded off a runway in Japan on Tuesday. The South Korean won edged down against the dollar on expectations for more stimulus from China. The won was down 0.2 percent at 1,096.1 per dollar from the previous close at 1,094.0. June futures on three-year treasury bonds were down 0.01 point at 109.45 as of 0325 GMT. 0325 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,096.1 1,094.0 Yen/won 9.1601/649 9.1371 *KTB futures 109.45 109.46 KOSPI 2,117.92 2,111.72 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Editing by Richard Borsuk)