(Corrects number for projected won level in 4th paragraph) By Yeawon Choi SEOUL, April 16 The South Korean won joined regional peers in climbing against the dollar on Thursday, touching a one-week high by midday. The won was up 0.7 percent at 1,089.4 per dollar as of 0230 GMT, its highest level since April 7, compared with the previous close at 1,096.8. The dollar was weakened by softer U.S. industrial output and New York state manufacturing activity data released on Wednesday, increasing uncertainty over the timing of the Federal Reserve's interest rate hike. "The won can extend gains, but it will remain under 1,085 per dollar today," said Park Yu-na, an analyst at Dongbu Securities. South Korean shares edged up on expectations that global funds will flow into emerging markets for a while after the head of the European Central Bank pledged on Wednesday to roll out its money-printing programme "firmly". The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was poised to rise for a fifth consecutive session. The KOSPI was up 0.4 percent at 2,128.04 points, its highest intraday level since Aug. 2, 2011. On Wednesday, it closed at 2,119.96. Over the last eight sessions, offshore traders have been net buyers of about 1.69 trillion won ($1.55 billion) of KOSPI shares. The sub-index for local shipbuilders was up 1.4 percent to 1,049.04 points, its highest in a 6-month, after U.S. crude jumped nearly 6 percent to a 2015 peak on Wednesday. June futures on three-year treasury bonds were down 0.03 points at 109.47 as of 0230 GMT. 0230 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,089.4 1,096.8 Yen/won 9.1490/513 9.1578 *KTB futures 109.47 109.50 KOSPI 2,128.04 2,119.96 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Editing by Richard Borsuk)