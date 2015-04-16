(Corrects number for projected won level in 4th paragraph)
By Yeawon Choi
SEOUL, April 16 The South Korean won joined
regional peers in climbing against the dollar on Thursday,
touching a one-week high by midday.
The won was up 0.7 percent at 1,089.4 per
dollar as of 0230 GMT, its highest level since April 7, compared
with the previous close at 1,096.8.
The dollar was weakened by softer U.S. industrial output and
New York state manufacturing activity data released on
Wednesday, increasing uncertainty over the timing of the Federal
Reserve's interest rate hike.
"The won can extend gains, but it will remain under 1,085
per dollar today," said Park Yu-na, an analyst at Dongbu
Securities.
South Korean shares edged up on expectations that global
funds will flow into emerging markets for a while after the head
of the European Central Bank pledged on Wednesday to roll out
its money-printing programme "firmly".
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
poised to rise for a fifth consecutive session. The KOSPI was up
0.4 percent at 2,128.04 points, its highest intraday level since
Aug. 2, 2011. On Wednesday, it closed at 2,119.96.
Over the last eight sessions, offshore traders have been net
buyers of about 1.69 trillion won ($1.55 billion) of KOSPI
shares.
The sub-index for local shipbuilders was up 1.4
percent to 1,049.04 points, its highest in a 6-month, after U.S.
crude jumped nearly 6 percent to a 2015 peak on Wednesday.
June futures on three-year treasury bonds were down
0.03 points at 109.47 as of 0230 GMT.
0230 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,089.4 1,096.8
Yen/won 9.1490/513 9.1578
*KTB futures 109.47 109.50
KOSPI 2,128.04 2,119.96
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
