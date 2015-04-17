By Yeawon Choi
SEOUL, April 17 The South Korean won climbed to
a two week high against the dollar by midday on Friday as
foreign buying of domestic equities bolstered the local
currency, while the dollar was broadly weakened.
The won was up 0.3 percent at 1,085.5 per
dollar as of 0232 GMT, its highest level since April 6, compared
with the previous close at 1,088.9.
Offshore investors were poised to be net buyers on the main
exchange for the ninth straight session, with net purchases of
KOSPI shares over 1.9 trillion won ($1.75 billion) as of
end-Thursday.
Overnight, the dollar fell on expectations the economic
momentum will probably not be strong enough for the Federal
Reserve to opt to start raising interest rates as early as June
after tepid U.S. economic data of March housing starts and
weekly jobless claims.
"Mixed factors still underpinned the won, so the local
currency will likely remain between 1,083 to 1,086," said Lee
Jin-woo, a foreign-exchange director at NH Futures.
Seoul shares took a breather early on Friday as investors
took to the sidelines on a lack of cues after the index reached
a near four year high in the previous session.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
nearly flat standing at 2,140.86 points, set to snap a five-day
gaining streak. On Thursday, it closed at 2,139.90
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, the largest listing
on the main bourse by market capitalization, fell 1.3 percent
early in the session as investors continued to take profits
after the shares reached a three-week high last week.
Meanwhile, the junior index, tech-heavy Korea Securities
Dealers Automated Quotations (KOSDAQ) gained 0.6 percent
to 702.53 points to post its highest intraday level since Jan
11, 2008.
June futures on three-year treasury bonds were up
0.06 points at 109.54, after South Korean Finance Minister Choi
Kyung-hwan said in a media interview with CNBC on Friday that
the government will inject stimulus later this year if
necessary. Choi is currently in Washington for IMF and World
Bank meetings.
0232 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,085.5 1,088.9
Yen/won 9.1110/193 9.1023
*KTB futures 109.54 109.47
KOSPI 2,140.86 2,139.90
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
