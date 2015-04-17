By Yeawon Choi SEOUL, April 17 The South Korean won climbed to a two week high against the dollar by midday on Friday as foreign buying of domestic equities bolstered the local currency, while the dollar was broadly weakened. The won was up 0.3 percent at 1,085.5 per dollar as of 0232 GMT, its highest level since April 6, compared with the previous close at 1,088.9. Offshore investors were poised to be net buyers on the main exchange for the ninth straight session, with net purchases of KOSPI shares over 1.9 trillion won ($1.75 billion) as of end-Thursday. Overnight, the dollar fell on expectations the economic momentum will probably not be strong enough for the Federal Reserve to opt to start raising interest rates as early as June after tepid U.S. economic data of March housing starts and weekly jobless claims. "Mixed factors still underpinned the won, so the local currency will likely remain between 1,083 to 1,086," said Lee Jin-woo, a foreign-exchange director at NH Futures. Seoul shares took a breather early on Friday as investors took to the sidelines on a lack of cues after the index reached a near four year high in the previous session. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was nearly flat standing at 2,140.86 points, set to snap a five-day gaining streak. On Thursday, it closed at 2,139.90 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, the largest listing on the main bourse by market capitalization, fell 1.3 percent early in the session as investors continued to take profits after the shares reached a three-week high last week. Meanwhile, the junior index, tech-heavy Korea Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (KOSDAQ) gained 0.6 percent to 702.53 points to post its highest intraday level since Jan 11, 2008. June futures on three-year treasury bonds were up 0.06 points at 109.54, after South Korean Finance Minister Choi Kyung-hwan said in a media interview with CNBC on Friday that the government will inject stimulus later this year if necessary. Choi is currently in Washington for IMF and World Bank meetings. 0232 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,085.5 1,088.9 Yen/won 9.1110/193 9.1023 *KTB futures 109.54 109.47 KOSPI 2,140.86 2,139.90 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)