By Yeawon Choi SEOUL, April 20 South Korean shares eased by midday on Monday due to worries that the European export market could suffer if Greece fails to strike an agreement with creditors by an April 24 deadline. Losses were limited, however, by Beijing boosting Chinese banks' lending power to shore up the economy of South Korea's biggest trading partner. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was poised to snap a six session winning streak. It was down 0.2 percent at 2,139.59 points as of 0234 GMT Monday, compared with the previous close at 2,143.50 points. France's central bank chief said Greek banks may soon run out of collateral to access European Central Bank refinancing unless Athens reaches an agreement with the European Union and International Monetary Fund on economic reforms. China's central bank on Sunday cut the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves, the second industry-wide cut in two months, adding more liquidity to shore up slowing growth. "Investors' sentiment was watered down temporarily, but the KOSPI's losses are expected to be limited during the session, as China's RRR cut bolstered the market," said Kang Hyun-gie, an analyst at Dongbu Securities. Hana Financial Group Inc climbed to a two-month high after announcing after markets closed on Friday that its first quarter profits jumped 94 percent on-year. It was trading up 3 percent at 31,050 won, its highest since Feb. 5. The South Korean won was nearly flat against the dollar as foreign buying of domestic equities was offset by importers' demand for the dollar. The won was standing at 1,083.7 per dollar, unchanged from the previous close. Offshore investors were poised to be net buyers on the main exchange for the tenth straight session, with net purchases of KOSPI shares over 2.2 trillion won ($2.03 billion) as of end-Friday. June futures on three-year treasury bonds were down 0.01 point at 109.57 as of 0234 GMT. 0234 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,083.7 1,083.7 Yen/won 9.1135/184 9.1029 *KTB futures 109.57 109.58 KOSPI 2,139.59 2,143.50 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)