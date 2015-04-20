By Yeawon Choi
SEOUL, April 20 South Korean shares eased by
midday on Monday due to worries that the European export market
could suffer if Greece fails to strike an agreement with
creditors by an April 24 deadline.
Losses were limited, however, by Beijing boosting Chinese
banks' lending power to shore up the economy of South Korea's
biggest trading partner.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
poised to snap a six session winning streak. It was down 0.2
percent at 2,139.59 points as of 0234 GMT Monday, compared with
the previous close at 2,143.50 points.
France's central bank chief said Greek banks may soon run
out of collateral to access European Central Bank refinancing
unless Athens reaches an agreement with the European Union and
International Monetary Fund on economic reforms.
China's central bank on Sunday cut the amount of cash that
banks must hold as reserves, the second industry-wide cut in two
months, adding more liquidity to shore up slowing growth.
"Investors' sentiment was watered down temporarily, but the
KOSPI's losses are expected to be limited during the session, as
China's RRR cut bolstered the market," said Kang Hyun-gie, an
analyst at Dongbu Securities.
Hana Financial Group Inc climbed to a two-month
high after announcing after markets closed on Friday that its
first quarter profits jumped 94 percent on-year. It was trading
up 3 percent at 31,050 won, its highest since Feb. 5.
The South Korean won was nearly flat against the
dollar as foreign buying of domestic equities was offset by
importers' demand for the dollar.
The won was standing at 1,083.7 per dollar,
unchanged from the previous close.
Offshore investors were poised to be net buyers on the main
exchange for the tenth straight session, with net purchases of
KOSPI shares over 2.2 trillion won ($2.03 billion) as of
end-Friday.
June futures on three-year treasury bonds were down
0.01 point at 109.57 as of 0234 GMT.
0234 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,083.7 1,083.7
Yen/won 9.1135/184 9.1029
*KTB futures 109.57 109.58
KOSPI 2,139.59 2,143.50
