By Yeawon Choi SEOUL, April 21 The South Korean won fell by midday on Tuesday, poised to snap a 3-day winning streak after the dollar rose broadly on worries about a debt default by cash-strapped Greece. The won was down 0.4 percent at 1,083.8 per dollar as of 0224 GMT, compared with the previous close at 1,079.2. The dollar stood tall as investors were worried that Greece could default on its debt payment, putting pressure on the euro. Athens is in negotiations with its euro zone partners and the International Monetary Fund over reforms required to unlock remaining bailout funds. "The local currency will likely remain between 1,080 to 1,090 as traders are not expecting a real 'Grexit', and China's RRR cut still underpinned riskier assets," said Park Yuna, an analyst at Dongbu Securities, referring to a possible Greek exit from the euro zone. Seoul shares took a breather as investors receded to the sidelines after the index rose for a seventh straight session on Monday. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was nearly flat at 2,147.28 points. On Monday, it closed at 2,146.71. Meanwhile, offshore investors were poised to be net buyers on the main exchange for the 11-straight session, with net purchases of KOSPI shares over 2.5 trillion won ($2.31 billion) as of end-Monday. Hanwha Chemical Corp jumped 9.3 percent to 18,150 won after its subsidiary Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd announced a solar module supply deal. June futures on three-year treasury bonds were down 0.04 point at 109.52. 0224 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,083.8 1,079.2 Yen/won 9.0716/757 9.0778 *KTB futures 109.52 109.56 KOSPI 2,147.28 2,146.71 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)