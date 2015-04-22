By Yeawon Choi
SEOUL, April 22 South Korean shares rebounded to
a near four-year high near midday on Wednesday, led by brokerage
shares, in the hope global funds will continue to flow into
emerging markets.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
up 0.6 percent at 2,157.95 points as of 0238 GMT, its highest
intraday level since August 1, 2011.
"KOSPI will stick to its rising trend before the Fed's
first rate hike, as long as the ECB and the BOJ still provide
ample liquidity," said Han Yo-seop, an analyst at Daewoo
Securities.
Foreign investor interest in South Korean equities remained
strong, with net purchases worth 240 billion won ($221.63
million) by midday, and offshore investors set to extend their
buying spree into a 12th consecutive session.
Brokerage shares were up 6 percent, with Samsung
Securities Co Ltd jumping 7 percent and Mirae Asset
Securities Co Ltd up 6 percent.
POSCO, the world's sixth-biggest steelmaker, fell 3 percent
to its lowest in more than two weeks following comments after
the close on Tuesday that it does not expect steel market
conditions to improve sharply in the current quarter.
The South Korean won remained nearly flat at midday
standing at 1,082.9 per dollar. It closed 1,083.4 on Tuesday.
Overnight, the local currency rose to a near 7-year high
against the Japanese yen.
Local traders suspected dollar-buying smoothing operations
by foreign exchange authorities to indirectly check the won's
strength against the yen on Wednesday.
June futures on three-year treasury bonds stood at
109.51 as of 0238 GMT, unchanged from the previous close.
0238 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,082.9 1,083.4
Yen/won 9.0428/485 9.0417
*KTB futures 109.51 109.51
KOSPI 2,157.95 2,144.79
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
(Additional reporting by Yena Park; Editing by Eric Meijer)