By Yeawon Choi SEOUL, April 22 South Korean shares rebounded to a near four-year high near midday on Wednesday, led by brokerage shares, in the hope global funds will continue to flow into emerging markets. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.6 percent at 2,157.95 points as of 0238 GMT, its highest intraday level since August 1, 2011. "KOSPI will stick to its rising trend before the Fed's first rate hike, as long as the ECB and the BOJ still provide ample liquidity," said Han Yo-seop, an analyst at Daewoo Securities. Foreign investor interest in South Korean equities remained strong, with net purchases worth 240 billion won ($221.63 million) by midday, and offshore investors set to extend their buying spree into a 12th consecutive session. Brokerage shares were up 6 percent, with Samsung Securities Co Ltd jumping 7 percent and Mirae Asset Securities Co Ltd up 6 percent. POSCO, the world's sixth-biggest steelmaker, fell 3 percent to its lowest in more than two weeks following comments after the close on Tuesday that it does not expect steel market conditions to improve sharply in the current quarter. The South Korean won remained nearly flat at midday standing at 1,082.9 per dollar. It closed 1,083.4 on Tuesday. Overnight, the local currency rose to a near 7-year high against the Japanese yen. Local traders suspected dollar-buying smoothing operations by foreign exchange authorities to indirectly check the won's strength against the yen on Wednesday. June futures on three-year treasury bonds stood at 109.51 as of 0238 GMT, unchanged from the previous close. 0238 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,082.9 1,083.4 Yen/won 9.0428/485 9.0417 *KTB futures 109.51 109.51 KOSPI 2,157.95 2,144.79 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Additional reporting by Yena Park; Editing by Eric Meijer)