By Yeawon Choi
SEOUL, April 23 The South Korean won slid
against the dollar by midday on Thursday as the greenback
strengthened after positive U.S. economic data lifted
expectations that Federal Reserve policymakers may soon hike
interest rates.
The won was down 0.4 percent at 1,084.1 per
dollar as of 0257 GMT, compared with the previous close at
1,079.6.
U.S. home sales data on Wednesday showed an increase in
March existing home sales to an annual rate of 5.19 million
units, the highest level since September 2013, suggesting the
U.S. economy may be shrugging off sluggishness.
"The local currency's losses will be capped by foreign
buying of domestic shares, so it will likely remain between
1,080 to 1,086," said Jeon Seung-ji, an analyst at Samsung
Futures.
Offshore investors were poised to be net buyers on the main
exchange for the 13th straight session, with net purchases of
KOSPI shares over 3.46 trillion won ($3.19 billion) as of the
end of Wednesday.
Seoul shares rebounded to a near four-year high as foreign
investors continued to pour in funds as major corporate earnings
beat expectations.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
0.8 percent at 2,161.24 points, its highest since Aug. 1, 2011.
On Wednesday, it closed at 2,143.89.
LG Display Ltd jumped 4 percent after reporting
operating profit of 744 billion won after the market close on
Wednesday. SK Hynix Inc also rose 2 percent after it
unveiled first-quarter earnings that beat estimates and
indicated a strong near-term outlook.
LG Electronics Inc shares were up more than 4
percent, bouncing back from recent falls and touching a near
seven-week high on bargain-hunting.
June futures on three-year treasury bonds were down
0.1 points at 109.38 as of 0257 GMT.
0257 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,084.1 1,079.6
Yen/won 9.0311/381 9.0309
*KTB futures 109.38 109.48
KOSPI 2,161.24 2,143.89
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds