By Yeawon Choi SEOUL, April 23 The South Korean won slid against the dollar by midday on Thursday as the greenback strengthened after positive U.S. economic data lifted expectations that Federal Reserve policymakers may soon hike interest rates. The won was down 0.4 percent at 1,084.1 per dollar as of 0257 GMT, compared with the previous close at 1,079.6. U.S. home sales data on Wednesday showed an increase in March existing home sales to an annual rate of 5.19 million units, the highest level since September 2013, suggesting the U.S. economy may be shrugging off sluggishness. "The local currency's losses will be capped by foreign buying of domestic shares, so it will likely remain between 1,080 to 1,086," said Jeon Seung-ji, an analyst at Samsung Futures. Offshore investors were poised to be net buyers on the main exchange for the 13th straight session, with net purchases of KOSPI shares over 3.46 trillion won ($3.19 billion) as of the end of Wednesday. Seoul shares rebounded to a near four-year high as foreign investors continued to pour in funds as major corporate earnings beat expectations. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.8 percent at 2,161.24 points, its highest since Aug. 1, 2011. On Wednesday, it closed at 2,143.89. LG Display Ltd jumped 4 percent after reporting operating profit of 744 billion won after the market close on Wednesday. SK Hynix Inc also rose 2 percent after it unveiled first-quarter earnings that beat estimates and indicated a strong near-term outlook. LG Electronics Inc shares were up more than 4 percent, bouncing back from recent falls and touching a near seven-week high on bargain-hunting. June futures on three-year treasury bonds were down 0.1 points at 109.38 as of 0257 GMT. 0257 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,084.1 1,079.6 Yen/won 9.0311/381 9.0309 *KTB futures 109.38 109.48 KOSPI 2,161.24 2,143.89 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds