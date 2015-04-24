By Yeawon Choi
SEOUL, April 24 South Korean shares erased
early-session gains to edge down by midday on Friday, stepping
back from a record high scored shortly after markets opened as
some investors took profits.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 0.3 percent at 2,165.95 points as of 0244 GMT. It touched
as high as 2,189.54 points, its highest intraday level since
July 8, 2011.
Offshore investors extended their buying spree on hopes for
local companies' improved earnings performances for the next
quarter after checking their operating profits in the first
quarter.
Foreign investors were set to be net buyers on the main
bourse for the 14th consecutive session, their longest since
June 12, 2014. During the last 13 sessions, they purchased a net
3.96 trillion won ($3.67 billion) of KOSPI shares as of
end-Thursday.
"Offshore investors likely considered some sectors were
undervalued; they have bought banking and insurance stocks and
shares in POSCO and Hyundai Motor today," said Park Seok-hyun,
an analyst at Eugene Investment & Securities.
Market heavyweight Hyundai Motor Co was up 1.7
percent after announcing operating profit of 1.91 trillion won
($1.77 billion) on Thursday. The result was ahead of the 1.7
trillion won average estimate of 15 analysts polled by Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
SK Hynix Inc climbed 2.5 percent after it
reported first-quarter earnings on Thursday that beat estimates
and indicated a strong near-term outlook.
The South Korean won edged up to a near three-month high
versus the dollar as foreign buying of domestic equities
underpinned the local currency, while the dollar was weakened by
soft U.S. economic data.
The won was up 0.3 percent at 1,078.7 per
dollar, after touching as high as 1,077.8, its highest level
since Jan. 28. On Thursday, it closed 1,082.2.
The greenback wilted in the face of more disappointing data,
among them an 11.4 percent slide in new home sales in March.
While that was the biggest monthly decline since July 2013, it
followed three straight months of hefty gains.
A falling yen rekindled worries of market intervention by
the financial authorities to check the won's strength against
the Japanese currency.
June futures on three-year treasury bonds were down
0.06 points at 109.30 as of 0244 GMT.
0244 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,078.7 1,082.2
Yen/won 9.0244/316 9.0291
*KTB futures 109.30 109.36
KOSPI 2,165.95 2,173.41
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
(Editing by Eric Meijer)