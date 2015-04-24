By Yeawon Choi SEOUL, April 24 South Korean shares erased early-session gains to edge down by midday on Friday, stepping back from a record high scored shortly after markets opened as some investors took profits. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.3 percent at 2,165.95 points as of 0244 GMT. It touched as high as 2,189.54 points, its highest intraday level since July 8, 2011. Offshore investors extended their buying spree on hopes for local companies' improved earnings performances for the next quarter after checking their operating profits in the first quarter. Foreign investors were set to be net buyers on the main bourse for the 14th consecutive session, their longest since June 12, 2014. During the last 13 sessions, they purchased a net 3.96 trillion won ($3.67 billion) of KOSPI shares as of end-Thursday. "Offshore investors likely considered some sectors were undervalued; they have bought banking and insurance stocks and shares in POSCO and Hyundai Motor today," said Park Seok-hyun, an analyst at Eugene Investment & Securities. Market heavyweight Hyundai Motor Co was up 1.7 percent after announcing operating profit of 1.91 trillion won ($1.77 billion) on Thursday. The result was ahead of the 1.7 trillion won average estimate of 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. SK Hynix Inc climbed 2.5 percent after it reported first-quarter earnings on Thursday that beat estimates and indicated a strong near-term outlook. The South Korean won edged up to a near three-month high versus the dollar as foreign buying of domestic equities underpinned the local currency, while the dollar was weakened by soft U.S. economic data. The won was up 0.3 percent at 1,078.7 per dollar, after touching as high as 1,077.8, its highest level since Jan. 28. On Thursday, it closed 1,082.2. The greenback wilted in the face of more disappointing data, among them an 11.4 percent slide in new home sales in March. While that was the biggest monthly decline since July 2013, it followed three straight months of hefty gains. A falling yen rekindled worries of market intervention by the financial authorities to check the won's strength against the Japanese currency. June futures on three-year treasury bonds were down 0.06 points at 109.30 as of 0244 GMT. 0244 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,078.7 1,082.2 Yen/won 9.0244/316 9.0291 *KTB futures 109.30 109.36 KOSPI 2,165.95 2,173.41 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Editing by Eric Meijer)