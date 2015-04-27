By Yeawon Choi SEOUL, April 27 The South Korean won rose to a three-month high on Monday morning, underpinned by continued foreign investor interest in Seoul stocks and broad dollar weakness following more lukewarm U.S. economic data. The won was up 0.5 percent at 1,074.2 on the dollar as of 0247 GMT, its highest level since Jan. 16. It closed at 1,079.4 on Friday. Offshore investors have been net buyers of about 4.63 trillion won ($4.31 billion) of Kospi shares for 15 straight sessions. "The won will likely remain under the 1,072 level, as market players take a wait-and-see attitude before the FOMC's meeting," said Jung Sung-yoon, a foreign exchange analyst at Hyundai Futures, adding that players were keeping an eye on the amount of foreign purchases of local equities. On Tuesday, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) begins a two-day policy meeting although it isn't expected to signal any imminent tightening. That view was further bolstered on Friday when data showed U.S business investment spending plans fell for a seven consecutive month in March, suggesting the economy was struggling to rebound. Seoul shares erased early gains and edged down as investors were wary ahead of the Fed's policy statement. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.2 percent at 2,155.79 points. Cosmetic shares were up ahead of China's Labour Day holiday. Analysts said the holiday will likely see a higher number of Chinese tourists visiting South Korea compared to last year's. Hankook Cosmetics Co Ltd and Hankook Cosmetics Manufacturing Co Ltd each soared by the upper price limit of 15 percent. June futures on three-year treasury bonds were up 0.04 points at 109.28 as of 0247 GMT. 0247 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,074.2 1,079.4 Yen/won 9.0304/392 9.0344 *KTB futures 109.28 109.24 KOSPI 2,155.79 2,159.80 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)