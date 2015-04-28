By Yeawon Choi SEOUL, April 28 The South Korean won edged up to a near six-month high against the dollar by midday on Tuesday, on expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will take a dovish stance on the timing of an interest rate hike. The won was up 0.2 percent at 1,070.8 against the dollar by 0230 GMT, after rising as high as 1,069.0, the highest level since Oct. 31. It closed at 1,073.0 on Monday. Later on Tuesday, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) begins a two-day policy meeting. Analysts expect recent soft U.S. economic data will nudge the Fed towards a dovish stance over its monetary policy. Overnight, the Japanese yen touched a more than seven-year low against the won, which rekindled worries that a weak yen could undercut the price competitiveness of South Korean exporters who compete in many sectors with Japanese rivals. South Korean foreign exchange authorities were believed to be stepping up dollar buying to check the won's gains against the yen. "Market players were wary of intervention by foreign exchange authorities, and were seen avoiding betting above the 1,070 level," said Yuna Park, an analyst at Doungbu Securities. South Korean shares took a breather as investors awaited the Fed's statement, which will be released after the two-day meeting. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was nearly flat standing at 2,155.42 points, compared to the previous close at 2,157.54. Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd rose 1.3 percent after it denied a South Korean media report that it would try again to merge with sister company Samsung Engineering Co Ltd later this year. June futures on three-year treasury bonds were down 0.09 points at 109.15 as of 0230 GMT. 0230 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,070.8 1,073.0 Yen/won 8.9899/932 8.9711 *KTB futures 109.15 109.24 KOSPI 2,155.42 2,157.54 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)