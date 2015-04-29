By Yeawon Choi SEOUL, April 29 The South Korean won extended gains on Wednesday morning as the dollar weakened further after a tepid U.S. consumer confidence report and on views the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates more gradually than initially expected. The won was up 0.2 percent at 1,067.8 per dollar by 0230 GMT, the highest level in six months, on track for a fourth session of gains. It closed at 1,070.0 on Tuesday. A private-sector report on Tuesday showed U.S. consumer confidence unexpectedly slumped in April. Investors will be looking for further market cues when the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) concludes its two-day policy meeting later in the global day. Analysts expect that the Fed will be in no rush to raise interest rates. "The won will remain between 1,065 to 1,070 today as market players expect that the Fed's rate hike will not be in June," said Jeon Seung-ji, an analyst at Samsung Futures, adding that investors were still wary of intervention by foreign exchange authorities. South Korean shares fell as investors awaited the Fed's statement as the U.S. central bank wraps up a two-day meeting. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.8 percent at 2,131.40 points, compared with the previous close at 2,147.67. Market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co Ltd was up 0.4 percent after tipping further earnings improvement in April-June and confirming its highest profit in three quarters in the first quarter, 2015. Hyundai Heavy Industries Co Ltd fell 5.2 percent after it reported a first-quarter operating loss of 192.4 billion won ($180.2 million) after Tuesday's market close. Shares in Kumho Industrial Co Ltd were trading down 12.5 percent after creditors of the company rejected a 600.7 billion won bid for a controlling stake in Kumho before markets opened on Wednesday. June futures on three-year treasury bonds were down 0.10 points at 108.99 on expectations that the Bank of Korea would hold South Korea's base rate at the current record low 1.75 percent in May after the central bank released minutes for April's meeting. 0230 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,067.8 1,070.0 Yen/won 8.9831/871 8.9442 *KTB futures 108.99 109.09 KOSPI 2,131.40 2,147.67 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)