By Yeawon Choi SEOUL, April 30 South Korean shares extended losses on Thursday after data showed U.S. economic growth nearly stalled in the first quarter, clouding the outlook for Asia's struggling, export-reliant economies. Some investors also took profits after local shares rose to near 4-year highs last week. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.7 percent to 2,127.78 points as of 0232 GMT and looked set for their fifth straight session of losses. The U.S. Commerce Department said on Wednesday the world's biggest economy expanded at only 0.2 percent at an annual rate, which was a big step down from the fourth quarter's 2.2 percent pace. "In April, local shares have gained sharply, so investors are wary of the possibility of overheating," said Kim Young-jun, an analyst at SK securities. Shares in Naver Corp, South Korea's largest web portal operator, slumped 4.4 percent after its first-quarter earnings came in below forecasts. Shares in Cheil Industries, the de facto holding company of Samsung Group, were down 4 percent after it said its operating profit in the first quarter fell 61 percent on-year to 6.0 billion won late on Wednesday. The South Korean won was nearly flat at 1.068.4 per dollar, compared to the previous close at 1,068.6. June futures on three-year treasury bonds were up 0.06 points at 109.09 as of 0232 GMT. Financial markets will be closed on Friday for the Labour Day holiday. 0232 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,068.4 1,068.6 Yen/won 8.9886/841 8.9814 *KTB futures 109.09 109.03 KOSPI 2,127.78 2,142.63 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Editing by Kim Coghill)