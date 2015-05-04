By Yeawon Choi
SEOUL, May 4 The won fell on Monday morning
after a tepid Chinese manufacturing survey threatened prospects
for South Korean exports while mixed U.S. economic data lifted
the dollar.
The won was down 0.7 percent at 1,080.4 per
dollar by 0319 GMT from the previous close at 1,072.4 on
Thursday. The market was closed on Friday for Labour Day.
A batch of U.S. data released on Friday provided a mixed
picture on the outlook for the world's largest economy, having a
positive net effect on the dollar as it failed to show a further
worsening in the economy.
Early on Monday, data showed China's HSBC/Markit Purchasing
Managers' Index (PMI) fell to 48.9 in April - the lowest level
since April 2014 - from 49.6 in March.
"The won will remain under pressure, moving between 1,078
and 1,087, as growing expectations for more stimulus from China
will boost the dollar," said Kim Moon-il, an analyst at Eugene
Futures.
Meanwhile, South Korean shares edged up as the market was
struggling to end a five-day losing streak, with banks and
insurance firms leading gains on hopes that rising market
interest rates would help improve their earnings.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
0.3 percent at 2,133.32 points, compared with its previous close
at 2,127.17 on Thursday.
The sub-index for banks rose 4.1 percent and that
for insurers 2.8 percent, with Industrial Bank of Korea
jumping 6 percent and Samsung Fire & Marine
Insurance Co Ltd 6 percent.
Dongkuk Steel Mill fell 3 percent on a local
media report that it was considering shutting down a factory
making shipbuilding plates because of the industry's downturn.
Naver Corp extended its fall into a third
consecutive session on concerns about its earnings. South
Korea's largest web portal operator fell 5.9 percent to 612,000
won, its lowest intraday level since Nov. 19, 2013.
June futures on three-year treasury bonds were down
0.15 points at 108.82, hit by upbeat remarks on the economy by
senior government officials. President Park Geun-hye said on
Monday the economy was showing signs of improving following
fiscal and monetary stimulus.
Financial markets will be closed on Tuesday for the
Children's Day holiday.
0319 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,080.4 1,072.4
Yen/won 9.0003/043 8.9909
*KTB futures 108.82 108.98
KOSPI 2,133.32 2,127.17
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
(Editing by Choonsik Yoo and Jacqueline Wong)