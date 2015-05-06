By Yeawon Choi SEOUL, May 6 South Korean shares were on course for their largest daily fall since mid-January by mid-session on Wednesday as weakness in global shares, profit-taking, and diminishing investor sentiment took their toll. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 1.3 percent at 2,104.52 points as of 0250 GMT, its lowest intraday level in nearly three weeks. Investors started taking profits after the main bourse touched a near four-year high two weeks ago. "Recent recovering oil prices bolstered inflation and market interest rates overall, hurting appetite for riskier assets," said Han Yo-seup, an analyst at KDB Daewoo Securities. Brokerage shares led losses as talk about high valuation of the overall market sparked profit-taking. Samsung Securities Co Ltd and KTB Investment & Securities Co Ltd both slid 8 percent. Information technology shares also underperformed, tracking losses in the U.S. markets overnight. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd fell 3 percent and SK Hynix Inc also slid 3 percent. Meanwhile, the won edged down versus the dollar on worries that the European export market could suffer ahead of Greece's big debt repayment to the IMF this month. However, the won's losses were capped by local exporters' demand for settlements. The won was down 0.1 percent at 1,080.3 per dollar from the previous close at 1,079.2. June futures on three-year treasury bonds were down 0.22 points at 108.62 as of 0250 GMT, tracking weakness in global bonds. The market was closed on Tuesday for the Children's Day holiday. 0250 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,080.3 1,079.2 Yen/won 9.0033/063 9.0116 *KTB futures 108.62 108.84 KOSPI 2,104.52 2,132.12 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Editing by Eric Meijer)