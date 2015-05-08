By Yeawon Choi SEOUL, May 8 The South Korean won fell for a fifth day in a row on Friday and was headed for its biggest weekly drop in nearly two months, after the finance minister warned about won strength while expectations of upbeat U.S. data lifted the dollar. The won was down 0.2 percent at 1,092.0 per dollar at 0237 GMT. The local currency has lost nearly 2 percent this week, which would be the worst fall since the week ended on March 13. "The U.S. jobs report due later today is widely expected to be positive although there's some uncertainty," said Jung Sung-yoon, foreign exchange analyst at Hyundai Futures, adding that the won's further decline was limited by dollar sales by exporters. Seoul shares were virtually flat, steadying after a slide to a four-week low the previous session. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index stood at 2,091.23 points, little changed from the previous close at 2,091.0 points. Cosmetics maker AmorePacific Corp fell 3.5 percent following a 10-for-1 stock split. Investors were seen taking profits after the stock's steep run-up ahead of the split. Foreign investors were net sellers on Friday morning, although the value of their net sales was modest at 55.9 billion won. June futures on three-year treasury bonds were up 0.17 point at 108.70. 0237 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,092.0 1,089.7 Yen/won 9.1052/168 9.1274 *KTB futures 108.70 108.53 KOSPI 2,091.23 2,091.00 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Editing by Edmund Klamann)