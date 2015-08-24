SEOUL Aug 24 Seoul shares plummeted to their
lowest level in two years by midday Monday following fresh
plunges on Chinese markets and persistent foreign selling of
Korean stocks.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 2.2 percent at 1,835.12 points as of 0257 GMT after sliding
as much as 2.3 percent to 1,833.57, the lowest since July 10,
2013. The index has fallen the previous five sessions.
On the currency market, the won opened lower but
losses were tightly capped as President Park Geun-hye asked the
government to closely monitor markets and respond to
uncertainties in a timely manner.
Local dealers suspected dollar-selling smoothing operations
shortly after markets opened by foreign exchange authorities to
curb the won's fall. The actions were sparked by tensions
between North and South Korea.
The won was down 0.3 percent at 1,198.9 per
dollar. Earlier, it was as low as 1,200.0 on the dollar, the
weakest since Oct. 4, 2011.
Meanwhile, foreigners were set to become net sellers of
equities for a 13th straight session. They offloaded a net 292
billion won ($243.66 million) of main board shares by midday.
"Seoul shares will not fall sharply like Chinese shares as
investors are expecting temporary uncertainties to ease after
negotiations between South and North Korea end," Lee Kyung-min,
an analyst at Daishin Securities noted.
Refinery shares slid after Brent and U.S. crude oil futures
hit fresh 6-1/2-year lows early on Monday. SK Innovation Co Ltd
and S-Oil Corp lost 4.9 percent and 6.9
percent, respectively.
Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
lost 2.3 percent, and bellwether Hyundai Motor Co Ltd
slipped 2 percent.
September futures on three-year treasury bonds were
up 0.06 points at 109.54.
0247 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,198.3 1,195.0
Yen/won 9.099/164 9.7798
*KTB futures 109.54 109.48
KOSPI 1,838.45 1,876.07
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
