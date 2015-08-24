SEOUL Aug 24 Seoul shares plummeted to their lowest level in two years by midday Monday following fresh plunges on Chinese markets and persistent foreign selling of Korean stocks.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 2.2 percent at 1,835.12 points as of 0257 GMT after sliding as much as 2.3 percent to 1,833.57, the lowest since July 10, 2013. The index has fallen the previous five sessions.

On the currency market, the won opened lower but losses were tightly capped as President Park Geun-hye asked the government to closely monitor markets and respond to uncertainties in a timely manner.

Local dealers suspected dollar-selling smoothing operations shortly after markets opened by foreign exchange authorities to curb the won's fall. The actions were sparked by tensions between North and South Korea.

The won was down 0.3 percent at 1,198.9 per dollar. Earlier, it was as low as 1,200.0 on the dollar, the weakest since Oct. 4, 2011.

Meanwhile, foreigners were set to become net sellers of equities for a 13th straight session. They offloaded a net 292 billion won ($243.66 million) of main board shares by midday.

"Seoul shares will not fall sharply like Chinese shares as investors are expecting temporary uncertainties to ease after negotiations between South and North Korea end," Lee Kyung-min, an analyst at Daishin Securities noted.

Refinery shares slid after Brent and U.S. crude oil futures hit fresh 6-1/2-year lows early on Monday. SK Innovation Co Ltd and S-Oil Corp lost 4.9 percent and 6.9 percent, respectively.

Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd lost 2.3 percent, and bellwether Hyundai Motor Co Ltd slipped 2 percent.

September futures on three-year treasury bonds were up 0.06 points at 109.54.

0247 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,198.3 1,195.0 Yen/won 9.099/164 9.7798 *KTB futures 109.54 109.48 KOSPI 1,838.45 1,876.07 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Editing by Christine Kim and Richard Borsuk)