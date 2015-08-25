SEOUL Aug 25 Seoul shares and the won rebounded on Tuesday as Chinese shares recovered some losses early in the session and North and South Korea ended their border standoff.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rebounded 1.8 percent to 1,862.81 points as of 0242 GMT, after touching a two-year low of 1,800.75 in the previous session. It was poised to break a six-day losing streak. Gainers outnumbered losers by 4.3 to 1.

Chinese shares recovered some losses after opening down more than 6 percent during the session.

"Market participants are keeping an eye on Chinese shares, but it seems that the local share markets already priced in concerns over Chinese stock markets," said Cho Byung-hyun, an analyst at Yuanta Securities Korea.

North and South Korea reached agreement to end a standoff involving an exchange of artillery fire that had pushed the divided peninsula into a state of heightened military tension.

Car makers underpinned the main bourse, with market bellwether Hyundai Motor Co Ltd up 7 percent and its affiliate Kia Motors Corp jumping 8.3 percent.

Koh Tae-bong, an analyst at HI Investment & Securities, said the car makers gained on expectations that a rise in the yen/won cross rate could help improving their earnings.

SK Hynix Inc shares jumped 7.1 percent after it said plans to invest 31 trillion won in two new chip plants in South Korea.

Foreigners were set to be net sellers for 14th consecutive session, offloading 284.5 billion won worth of shares on the main board by midday.

The won was up 0.6 percent at 1,191.7 on the dollar after touching a near four-year low of 1,200.0 in the previous session.

"The won gained as markets developed a tolerance to sharp falls in Chinese markets," said Jung Sung-yoon, a foreign-exchange analyst at Hyundai Futures.

Jung noted the dollar could resume its rallies late in the week, as market focus moves to the timing of a hike in U.S. interest rates.

September futures on three-year treasury bonds were down 0.08 points at 109.48.

0242 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,191.7 1,199.0 Yen/won 9.9292/375 10.0459 *KTB futures 109.48 109.56 KOSPI 1,862.81 1,829.81 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds