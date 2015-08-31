SEOUL Aug 31 The South Korean won and stocks
fell on Monday morning as uncertainty grew over the timing of a
U.S. Federal Reserve rate hike as Fed officials kept the door
open to a September hike - defying recent turmoil in financial
markets.
The South Korea won was down 0.8 percent
at 1,182.9 per dollar as of 0222 GMT, set to break a four-day
gaining streak. For the month, the won has lost more than 1
percent, poised to extend its losing streak to a fourth
consecutive month.
"Market participants expect that Fed may raise rates in
September, while keeping cautiously an eye on a key U.S. jobs
report which can give clues of the exact timing of the hike due
later in the week," said Yuna Park, a foreign-exchange analyst
at Dongbu Securities.
She noted local exporters' demands for month-end settlements
would limit the won's losses.
Federal Reserve Vice Chair Stanley Fischer said the U.S.
central bank can't wait for the case on hiking interest rates to
be overwhelming. But he was undecided whether to raise rates in
September.
On the local stock market, the South Korea Composite Stock
Price Index (KOSPI) was down 0.5 percent, set to break a
four-consecutive-session gaining streak. On a monthly analysis,
it lost almost 5 percent, poised to mark a biggest monthly drop
since June, 2013.
"The main board can move with higher volatility and foreign
selling in local equities can last ahead of the Federal reserve
Open market Committee in the next month," said Lee Jae-hoon, a
stock-analyst at Mirae Asset Securities.
Lee added, however, the amount of foreign selling may be
less than the previous week.
Foreigners were set to extend their selling streak to 18th
consecutive session as they offloaded 136 billion won($115.13
million) worth of shares in the main board by midday.
Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
lost shed 2.1 percent, and semiconductor chipmaker SK Hynix Inc
lost 2.3 percent.
September futures on three-year treasury bonds were
down 0.02 points at 109.43.
0222 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,182.9 1,173.6
Yen/won 9.7607/680 9.6821
*KTB futures 109.43 109.45
KOSPI 1,927.72 1,937.67
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
(Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Eric Meijer)