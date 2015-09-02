By Yeawon Choi
| SEOUL, Sept 2
SEOUL, Sept 2 Seoul shares and the won fell in
volatile trade by midday on Wednesday as investors worried about
slowing global growth following soft U.S. and Chinese
manufacturing activity surveys.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 0.5 percent at 1,904.56 points as of 0229 GMT. It slid as
much as 1.6 percent to 1,883.50 points right after markets
opened. Losers outnumbered gainers by 3.7 to 1.
"Concerns over the global economy and the timing of the
Fed's rate hike, rather than expectation, dominated the local
stock markets," said Cho Byung-hyun, a stock analyst at Yuanta
Securities.
Cho noted the KOSPI may fluctuate around 1,850 to 1,950
points at least ahead of a meeting of the Federal Reserve Open
Market Committee later in the month.
Foreigners were set to be net sellers for a 20th consecutive
session, offloading a net 53.5 billion won ($45.4 million) worth
of shares in the main board by midday.
Meanwhile, car makers bolstered the market, with bellwether
Hyundai Motor Co Ltd up 2.7 percent and Kia Motors
Corp rising 2.1 percent.
Lee Sang-hyun, an analyst at IBK Securities, said Hyundai
Motor's sales data the previous day showing smaller declines in
China sales and expectations both companies would improve sales
in the world's second-largest economy underpinned their shares.
Refinery and chemical shares underperformed the
broad market after oil prices slumped overnight.
SK Innovation Co Ltd fell 2.3 percent, S-Oil
Corp slid 3.3 percent and Lotte Chemical Corp
dropped 4 percent.
On the currency market, the won eased 0.6 percent
to 1,179.0 per dollar from the previous close of 1,171.8.
"Investors are avoiding betting on riskier assets, while
still watching stock markets in China," said Yuna Park, a
foreign-exchange analyst at Dongbu Securities.
Park added that local exporters' demand to buy won for
settlement appeared around 1,180.
September futures on three-year treasury bonds were
up 0.06 points at 109.51.
0229 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,179.0 1,171.8
Yen/won 9.8053/152 9.8756
*KTB futures 109.51 109.45
KOSPI 1,904.56 1,914.23
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
(Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)