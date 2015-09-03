SEOUL, Sept 3 Seoul shares rose on Thursday morning, helped by rises in tech shares, as bargain hunters took heart from Wall Street's rally, while investors were focused on the timing of a rates hike in U.S.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.4 percent at 1,922.58 points as of 0213 GMT. Gainers outnumbered losers by 1.8 to 1.

"Today's rise can't ensure tomorrow's gain as markets can fluctuate ahead of the Fed's meeting in September, while investors want to check the exact timing of the Fed's rate hike," said Seo Myung-chan, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities.

"In the long run, it's the right time to invest based on earnings and valuations as the market's impetus moves from liquidity to firms' results."

Tech shares outperformed the broad market, up 2.2 percent. Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd rose 2.4 percent, and LG Display Co Ltd gained 3.5 percent. Shares in semiconductor chipmaker SK Hynix Inc were up 2.3 percent.

"IT shares tracked gains in Wall Street's tech shares overnight, and their prices were also attractive," said Lee Seung-woo, a tech analyst at IBK Investment & Securities.

Meanwhile, foreigners were set to be net sellers for 21st straight session as they have offloaded 71.7 billion won ($60.80 million) worth of shares in the main board by midday.

On the currency market, the South Korean won fell, mirroring a rise in the greenback as global stock markets stabilised and U.S. hiring data overnight encouraged speculation that Fed will increase rates later the month.

The won was down 0.6 percent at 1,187.2 per dollar after touching a morning low of 1,188.6, the weakest intraday level in more than a week.

Jeon Seung-ji, a foreign-exchange analyst at Samsung Futures, said a bullish tone for the dollar could last through the session, but market participants would worry about intervention by foreign exchange authorities to trim the won's fall if the pace was too fast.

September futures on three-year treasury bonds were up 0.05 points at 109.58.

0213 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,187.2 1,180.7 Yen/won 9.8480/572 9.8303 *KTB futures 109.58 109.53 KOSPI 1,922.58 1,915.22 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Eric Meijer)