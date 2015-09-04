By Yeawon Choi
SEOUL, Sept 4 South Korean shares opened higher
but quickly retreated on Friday as investors grew cautious ahead
of U.S. jobs data which could offer clues on whether the Federal
Reserve will start raising interest rates later this month.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 0.5 percent at 1,905.26 points as of 0212 GMT after opening
0.3 percent higher after European Central Bank chief Mario
Draghi hinted at additional stimulus measures for the euro zone.
Losers outnumbered gainers by 3.1 to 1.
Investors were cautious ahead of U.S. non-farm payrolls data
that may figure in the Federal Reserve's decision about when to
raise interest rates.
"Sentiment improved when the markets opened higher, thanks
to Draghi's comments, and then now investors are refocusing on
the timing of Fed's rate hike," said Min Byung-kyu, a market
analyst at Yuanta Securities.
Min noted that if the Federal Reserve starts to normalise
interest rates later in the month it could be good news for the
market by easing policy uncertainties.
Foreigners were set to extend their selling spree into the
22nd straight session, selling 30.2 billion won ($25.36 million)
worth of shares in the main board.
Market bellwether Hyundai Motor Co Ltd slipped
1.3 percent, while market heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
gained 1 percent.
South Korea's largest logistics CJ Korea Express Corp
rose 4.5 percent after it said it was in final talks
to acquire China's Rokin Logistics.
In currency markets, the won remained flat on the
dollar ahead of the U.S. data.
The won was quoted at 1,191.7 per dollar, barely
changed from the previous close of 1,190.3.
"The won could be in the box pattern around 1,188 to 1,195
today," said Jung Sung-yoon, a foreign-exchange analyst at
Hyundai Futures.
"Decoupling monetary policy between the U.S. and the euro
zone would give momentum to the greenback in the long run
considering the comments from the ECB last night," Jung added.
September futures on three-year treasury bonds were
up 0.06 points at 109.64.
0212 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,191.7 1,190.3
Yen/won 9.9474/524 9.9096
*KTB futures 109.64 109.58
KOSPI 1,905.26 1,915.53
(Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Kim Coghill)