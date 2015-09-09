SEOUL, Sept 9 Seoul shares rose more than 2 percent on Wednesday morning as sentiment improved following rallies in Europe and on Wall Street overnight, and on hopes for additional stimulus from China following lukewarm import data.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 2.3 percent at 1,922.05 points as of 0222 GMT, set to reverse end a three-day slide. Winners, remarkably, outnumbered losers by 9.4 to 1.

Investors were focused on a Federal Reserve Open Market Committee meeting due next week, where officials will decide whether or not to raise U.S. interest rates for the first time in almost a decade.

"Today's sharp rebound came following continuous falls. Markets will fluctuate ahead of FOMC (Fed rates meeting) next week as everyone is waiting for it," said Seo Myung-chan, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities

Foreigners were set to break a 24-straight-day bout of selling, purchasing a net 55.8 billion won($46.86 million) worth of shares in the main board by midday.

Kiwoom's Seo noted current foreign purchases could be a tentative change of position, rather than a change of tendency.

Recently-battered pharmaceutical shares rebounded sharply, up 4.9 percent. All 39 issues in the sector rose.

Steel maker Posco rose 4.4 percent, and memory chip maker SK Hynix Inc gained 3 percent.

On the currency market, the South Korean won climbed against the dollar as risk appetite recovered following gains in global stock markets.

The South Korean won was up 0.8 percent at 1,190.9 per dollar.

"The won rose with risk-on sentiment. The currency market seems to price in the possibility of a Fed rate hike in September as market participants gradually perceive that a September rate hike will not affect the market much," said Yuna Park, a foreign-exchange analyst at Dongbu Securities.

September futures on three-year treasury bonds were down 0.02 points at 109.58.

0222 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,190.9 1,200.9 Yen/won 9.8945/994 9.9638 *KTB futures 109.58 109.60 KOSPI 1,922.05 1,878.68 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds ($1 = 1,190.7000 won) (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Eric Meijer)