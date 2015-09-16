SEOUL, Sept 16 Seoul shares rose more than 2 percent on Wednesday, ahead of a Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting that might hike interest rates in the United States for the first time in nearly a decade.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose as much as 2.1 percent to 1,977.62 points, the strongest intraday level since Aug. 18.

The Fed's two-day rate-setting meeting starts later in the global day. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Richard Borsuk)