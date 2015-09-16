SEOUL, Sept 16 Seoul shares rallied on Wednesday morning before the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day monetary policy meeting starts later in the global day.

The meeting could settle mattters for a while by deciding to raise interest rates for the first time in almost a decade.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 1.8 percent at 1,973.14 points as of 0216 GMT. It touched as high as 1,973.47, the strongest intraday level since Aug. 18. Winners outnumbered losers by 33 to 10.

"Whether the Fed to hike rates or not, it will contribute to easing the uncertainty over markets, which will bolster the market today," said Seo Myung-chan, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities.

Meanwhile, Standard & Poor's raised South Korea's sovereign currency rating to AA-minus from A-plus late on Tuesday.

Seo mentioned the upgrade also helped sentiment improve in the stock market.

Foreigners bought a net 114.7 billion won($97.21 million) of shares in the main board. If the purchase holds until the market close it would break a 29-consecutive-session selling streak.

Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd gained 2.3 percent, and market bellwether Hyundai Motor Co Ltd climbed 3.8 percent.

Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd and Samsung Engineering Co Ltd jumped 7.9 percent and 11.5 percent, respectively, on expectations they could merger following comments from Samsung Heavy Industries Chief Executive Park Dae-young.

On the currency market, the South Korean won opened higher, mirroring a prevalence of risk appetite in Wall Street, and kept its gains as China shares were in positive territory.

The won was up 0.5 percent at 1,180.5 per dollar. It touched a morning high of 1,177.5 just after the open.

Jung Kyung-parl, a foreign exchange analyst at KEB Futures, said currency market participants were focused on Shanghai shares, a fall in which would weigh on the won.

September futures on three-year treasury bonds were down 0.07 points at 109.47.

0216 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,180.5 1,186.7 Yen/won 9.8072/138 9.7803 *KTB futures 109.47 109.56 KOSPI 1,973.14 1,937.56 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Eric Meijer)