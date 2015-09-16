By Yeawon Choi
| SEOUL, Sept 16
SEOUL, Sept 16 Seoul shares rallied on Wednesday
morning before the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day monetary
policy meeting starts later in the global day.
The meeting could settle mattters for a while by deciding to
raise interest rates for the first time in almost a decade.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
1.8 percent at 1,973.14 points as of 0216 GMT. It touched as
high as 1,973.47, the strongest intraday level since Aug. 18.
Winners outnumbered losers by 33 to 10.
"Whether the Fed to hike rates or not, it will contribute to
easing the uncertainty over markets, which will bolster the
market today," said Seo Myung-chan, an analyst at Kiwoom
Securities.
Meanwhile, Standard & Poor's raised South Korea's sovereign
currency rating to AA-minus from A-plus late on Tuesday.
Seo mentioned the upgrade also helped sentiment improve in
the stock market.
Foreigners bought a net 114.7 billion won($97.21 million) of
shares in the main board. If the purchase holds until the market
close it would break a 29-consecutive-session selling streak.
Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
gained 2.3 percent, and market bellwether Hyundai Motor Co Ltd
climbed 3.8 percent.
Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd and Samsung
Engineering Co Ltd jumped 7.9 percent and 11.5
percent, respectively, on expectations they could merger
following comments from Samsung Heavy Industries Chief Executive
Park Dae-young.
On the currency market, the South Korean won opened
higher, mirroring a prevalence of risk appetite in Wall Street,
and kept its gains as China shares were in positive territory.
The won was up 0.5 percent at 1,180.5 per dollar.
It touched a morning high of 1,177.5 just after the open.
Jung Kyung-parl, a foreign exchange analyst at KEB Futures,
said currency market participants were focused on Shanghai
shares, a fall in which would weigh on the won.
September futures on three-year treasury bonds were
down 0.07 points at 109.47.
0216 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,180.5 1,186.7
Yen/won 9.8072/138 9.7803
*KTB futures 109.47 109.56
KOSPI 1,973.14 1,937.56
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
(Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Eric Meijer)