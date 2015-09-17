SEOUL, Sept 17 Seoul shares edged up on Thursday morning as higher oil prices helped chemical and refinery shares, but trade was volatile as investors waited to see whether the U.S. Federal Reserve would raise interest rates later in the global day.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.1 percent at 1,978.15 points as of 0233 GMT. It touched as high as 1,989.07 points at opening, the highest intraday level since Aug. 17. Losers outnumbered Gainers by 13 to 10.

"Commodity prices have sharply risen recently, oil-related shares bolstered today's market," said Kang Hyun-gie, a stock analyst at Dongbu Securities.

Chemical and refinery shares outperformed the broad market, up 1.9 percent as oil prices jumped as much as 6 percent overnight.

Leading refinery SK Innovation Co Ltd rose 1.5 percent. LG Chem Ltd gained 4.6 percent.

South Korea's top web search operator Naver Corp climbed 5.9 percent to a three-week high of 510,000 won. Oh Dong-hwan, an analyst at Samsung Securities said Naver tracked Wall Street where shares in internet sector improved overnight.

Foreigners were set to be net buyers, purchasing a net 53.2 billion won of KOSPI shares. On Wednesday, they snapped a 29-consecutive-session selling spree.

On the currency market, the South Korean won joined most regional peers by strengthening against the dollar.

The greenback lost ground as a surprise decline in U.S. inflation in August eased expectations that the Fed would raise interest rates at its monetary policy meeting.

The won was up 0.4 percent at 1,170.9 per dollar after touching a morning high of 1,169.3, the strongest intraday level since Aug. 11.

December futures on three-year treasury bonds were down 0.02 points at 109.48.

0233 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,170.9 1,175.9 Yen/won 9.7202/251 9.6966 *KTB futures 109.48 109.50 KOSPI 1,978.15 1,975.45 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)