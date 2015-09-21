By Yeawon Choi
| SEOUL, Sept 21
SEOUL, Sept 21 Seoul shares were set to end a
four-day winning streak on Monday morning, tracking falls on
Wall Street and in Europe, after the U.S. Federal Reserve held
interest rates steady in the face of slowing global economic
growth.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was
down 1.5 percent at 1,965.26 points as of 0151 GMT, retreating
from a 5-1/2-week high in the previous session. Losers notably
outnumbered gainers 34 to 10.
Foreign selling also weighed on the main board, with
overseas investors offloading a net 124 billion won ($105.81
million) of the KOSPI shares. Foreigners were poised to end
their three-day buying spree.
Lee Jae-hoon, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities, said
emerging countries promptly rallied on Friday on relief as the
Fed held rates steady.
Lee noted "Between developed and emerging countries, there's
difference of positions about a Fed's rate hike issue, which is
more burdensome to emerging nations due to worries over offshore
fund outflow.
"Now, the market is more sensitive to concerns over global
economic slowdown rather than the timing of the first rate hike
(in almost a decade)."
Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
lost 2.4 percent. Market bellwether Hyundai Motor Co Ltd
slipped 1.2 percent. Steelmaker Posco
shed 2.9 percent. Semiconductor chipmaker SK Hynix Inc
fell 2.5 percent.
On the currency market, the South Korean won was set to snap
a three-day gaining streak against the dollar, reflecting a
rise in the greenback, and as investors avoided riskier assets.
The won was down 0.8 percent at 1,172.3
per dollar. On Friday, it touched a session high of 1,161.5, the
strongest since Aug. 11.
December futures on three-year treasury bonds were
up 0.09 points at 109.74.
0151 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,172.3 1,162.8
Yen/won 9.7781/839 9.7676
*KTB futures 109.74 109.65
KOSPI 1,965.26 1,995.95
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
(Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Eric Meijer)