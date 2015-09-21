SEOUL, Sept 21 Seoul shares were set to end a four-day winning streak on Monday morning, tracking falls on Wall Street and in Europe, after the U.S. Federal Reserve held interest rates steady in the face of slowing global economic growth.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was down 1.5 percent at 1,965.26 points as of 0151 GMT, retreating from a 5-1/2-week high in the previous session. Losers notably outnumbered gainers 34 to 10.

Foreign selling also weighed on the main board, with overseas investors offloading a net 124 billion won ($105.81 million) of the KOSPI shares. Foreigners were poised to end their three-day buying spree.

Lee Jae-hoon, an analyst at Mirae Asset Securities, said emerging countries promptly rallied on Friday on relief as the Fed held rates steady.

Lee noted "Between developed and emerging countries, there's difference of positions about a Fed's rate hike issue, which is more burdensome to emerging nations due to worries over offshore fund outflow.

"Now, the market is more sensitive to concerns over global economic slowdown rather than the timing of the first rate hike (in almost a decade)."

Market heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co Ltd lost 2.4 percent. Market bellwether Hyundai Motor Co Ltd slipped 1.2 percent. Steelmaker Posco shed 2.9 percent. Semiconductor chipmaker SK Hynix Inc fell 2.5 percent.

On the currency market, the South Korean won was set to snap a three-day gaining streak against the dollar, reflecting a rise in the greenback, and as investors avoided riskier assets.

The won was down 0.8 percent at 1,172.3 per dollar. On Friday, it touched a session high of 1,161.5, the strongest since Aug. 11.

December futures on three-year treasury bonds were up 0.09 points at 109.74.

0151 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,172.3 1,162.8 Yen/won 9.7781/839 9.7676 *KTB futures 109.74 109.65 KOSPI 1,965.26 1,995.95 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Eric Meijer)