SEOUL, Sept 24 The South Korean won
briefly touched its lowest level in 2 weeks early on Thursday as
investors took a breather after the currency slid for three
straight sessions.
The won was quoted at 1,191.5 against the dollar
at 0218 GMT, nearly unchanged from Wednesday's close of 1,191.2.
It touched 1,194.0 shortly after markets opened, the won's
lowest level since Sept. 10.
"The dollar is a bit on the weak side globally today and
global markets are finding some stable ground as worries over a
slowdown in China have already been priced into markets," said
Ma Ju-ok, economist at Kiwoom Securities in Seoul.
Ma added the won could firm later in the session on dollar
sales from exporters and offshore players.
Market participants also kept to the sidelines ahead of a
holiday that starts on Saturday and will keep markets closed
until Tuesday.
South Korean shares rebounded slightly on Thursday after
slipping to a one-week low in the previous session, but trading
was tepid after gloomy manufacturing data from the U.S. and
China the day before.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up
half a percent at 1,953.67 points.
Foreign investors were set to become sellers for a fourth
straight day, net selling 88.1 billion won ($73.92 million)
worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session.
Hyundai Mobis shares were 2.4 percent higher
after it said it planned to buy back 212.2 billion won worth of
its own shares.
Kia Motors and Hyundai Motor Co were
up 1 percent and 2 percent, respectively, in the wake of a major
diesel emissions scandal at Volkswagen.
December futures on three-year treasury bonds were
up 0.01 points to trade at 109.76.
0218 GMT Prev close
Dollar/won 1,191.5 1,191.2
Yen/won 9.9225/292 9.9230
*KTB futures 109.76 109.75
KOSPI 1,953.67 1,944.64
* Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds
(Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Stephen Coates)