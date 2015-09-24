SEOUL, Sept 24 The South Korean won briefly touched its lowest level in 2 weeks early on Thursday as investors took a breather after the currency slid for three straight sessions. The won was quoted at 1,191.5 against the dollar at 0218 GMT, nearly unchanged from Wednesday's close of 1,191.2. It touched 1,194.0 shortly after markets opened, the won's lowest level since Sept. 10. "The dollar is a bit on the weak side globally today and global markets are finding some stable ground as worries over a slowdown in China have already been priced into markets," said Ma Ju-ok, economist at Kiwoom Securities in Seoul. Ma added the won could firm later in the session on dollar sales from exporters and offshore players. Market participants also kept to the sidelines ahead of a holiday that starts on Saturday and will keep markets closed until Tuesday. South Korean shares rebounded slightly on Thursday after slipping to a one-week low in the previous session, but trading was tepid after gloomy manufacturing data from the U.S. and China the day before. The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up half a percent at 1,953.67 points. Foreign investors were set to become sellers for a fourth straight day, net selling 88.1 billion won ($73.92 million) worth of KOSPI shares near mid-session. Hyundai Mobis shares were 2.4 percent higher after it said it planned to buy back 212.2 billion won worth of its own shares. Kia Motors and Hyundai Motor Co were up 1 percent and 2 percent, respectively, in the wake of a major diesel emissions scandal at Volkswagen. December futures on three-year treasury bonds were up 0.01 points to trade at 109.76. 0218 GMT Prev close Dollar/won 1,191.5 1,191.2 Yen/won 9.9225/292 9.9230 *KTB futures 109.76 109.75 KOSPI 1,953.67 1,944.64 * Front-month futures on three-year treasury bonds (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Stephen Coates)