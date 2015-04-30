(Repeating to match alert)

SEOUL, April 30 The South Korean won fell against the dollar on Thursday as traders said local authorities probably intervened to curb the currency's recent strength.

The won ended domestic trade down 0.4 percent at 1,072.4 per dollar, snapping a four-day winning streak. For the month, the won gained 3.5 percent, setting its sharpest monthly percentage gain since October 2011.

On the stock market, the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended down 0.7 percent at 2,127.17 points, marking its fifth consecutive day of losses as weak U.S. growth data hurt sentiment. During the month, the KOSPI rose 4.2 percent, the fastest gain since September 2012.

Meanwhile, South Korean financial markets will be closed on Friday for the Labour Day. (Reporting by Yeawon Choi; Editing by Choonsik Yoo & Shri Navaratnam)