(For the midday report, please click )
SEOUL Nov 25 The South Korean won
overcame early weakness to close slightly higher on Tuesday,
finding support in a modest rebound in the Japanese yen.
The yen rose after Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda
said recent falls are positive for exporters, but hurt
households as well as small firms and non-manufacturers through
rising import costs.
The won was quoted at 1,109.1 to the dollar at
the conclusion of onshore trade, compared to Monday's close of
1,112.3.
South Korean shares closed nearly flat after a wobbly
session, as investors consolidated gains in the wake of a
China-inspired rally in the previous session.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked
up 0.08 percent to close at 1,980.21 points, hovering just below
a 7-month intraday high registered on Monday.
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Kim Coghill)