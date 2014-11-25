(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL Nov 25 The South Korean won overcame early weakness to close slightly higher on Tuesday, finding support in a modest rebound in the Japanese yen.

The yen rose after Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said recent falls are positive for exporters, but hurt households as well as small firms and non-manufacturers through rising import costs.

The won was quoted at 1,109.1 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, compared to Monday's close of 1,112.3.

South Korean shares closed nearly flat after a wobbly session, as investors consolidated gains in the wake of a China-inspired rally in the previous session.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked up 0.08 percent to close at 1,980.21 points, hovering just below a 7-month intraday high registered on Monday. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Kim Coghill)