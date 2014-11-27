(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL Nov 27 South Korean shares closed nearly unchanged on Thursday after scaling to a 2-month intraday high earlier in the session, although sharp gains in blue-chip heavyweight Samsung Electronics provided a strong floor.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked 0.06 percent higher to close at 1,982.09.

Samsung Electronics, which accounts for 15 percent of KOSPI's total market capitalisation, soared 5.3 percent after the company announced a $2 billion share buyback plan on Wednesday after markets had closed.

The South Korean won closed higher, finding support from exporter demand for month-end settlements while intervention from financial authorities was suspected to check the local currency's strength against the yen.

The local currency was quoted at 1,098.4 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, compared with Wednesday's close of 1,106.5.

Reporting by Joonhee Yu