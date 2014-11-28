(For the midday report, please click )
SEOUL Nov 28 South Korean shares edged lower on
Friday, due to hefty losses in energy and shipbuilding counters
as oil prices plunged to a four-year low on OPEC's decision not
to cut production despite a supply glut.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell
0.07 percent to close at 1,980.78 points.
The South Korean won fell, with market players
becoming wary of possible intervention by financial authorities
as the yen weakened to a fresh 6-year low against the local
currency.
The won was quoted at 1,107.9 to the dollar at
the conclusion of onshore trade, compared to Thursday's close of
1,098.4.
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Borsuk)