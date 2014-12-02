(For the midday report, please click )

Dec 2 The South Korean won firmed on Tuesday, as investors covered short positions in the local currency following a recent dollar surge, with the greenback facing pressure from recovering oil prices and commodity-linked currencies.

The won was quoted at 1,106.8 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, compared to Monday's closing rate of 1,113.5.

South Korean shares closed flat after erasing earlier losses, underpinned by a rebound in battered energy and shipbuilding counters.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked up 0.03 percent to close at 1,965.83 points. (Reporting By Joonhee Yu; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)