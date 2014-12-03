(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL Dec 3 The South Korean won fell nearer to a 15-month low on Wednesday on nervous selling, as traders anticipated possible intervention against the won by South Korean authorities to curb their currency's strength against a weakening yen.

The won was quoted at 1,112.9 to the dollar at the end of onshore trade, compared to Tuesday's close of 1,106.8.

The won weakened to a session low of 1,118.0 in early trade before paring back some losses on demand for carryover settlements by local exporters.

South Korean shares edged higher as bargain hunters bought recently battered energy and petrochemical shares on the dip.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) edged up 0.21 percent to close at 1,969.91 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)