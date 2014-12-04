(Corrects to Thursday from Wednesday in first paragraph)

SEOUL Dec 4 South Korean shares closed higher on Thursday as data showing resilience in the U.S. economy took the edge off nagging worries over slowing global growth.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.85 percent to close at 1,986.61 points.

The South Korean won fell as the greenback surged to a five-year high against a basket of currencies, although losses were capped after the Japanese yen failed to break through key resistance at 120 yen per dollar.

The local currency was quoted at 1,115.2 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, compared to Thursday's close of 1,112.9. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)