SEOUL Dec 8 The South Korean won retreated on Monday led by a broad dollar rally after data showed surprisingly strong U.S. job growth, although profit-taking and exporter demand for settlements saw the local currency pare some of its losses.

The won was quoted at 1,117.7 to the dollar at the end of onshore trade on Monday, compared to Friday's close of 1,114.1.

South Korean shares fell, extending losses after weak trade data from China - a key export market for Asia's fourth-biggest economy.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.4 percent to close at 1,978.95 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)