SEOUL Dec 10 South Korean shares slumped to a 3-week low on Wednesday after China's consumer inflation eased to its lowest in five years, adding fresh concerns of sluggish growth in South Korea's largest export destination.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 1.29 percent to close at 1,945.56 points.

The South Korean won firmed against the dollar on short-covering as investors took profits on the greenback in the wake of hefty recent gains.

The local currency was quoted at 1,102.2 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, compared with Tuesday's close of 1,107.8. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)