(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL Dec 11 South Korea's main bourse logged its biggest one-day percentage fall in nine months on Thursday, as signs of a slowing Chinese economy and political uncertainty in debt-saddled Greece triggered broad risk aversion in the market.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) slid 1.49 percent to close at 1,916.59 points, a seven-week closing low.

The South Korean won edged higher on short-covering, though paring earlier gains as offshore investors sold off local equities to seek cover in safe haven assets.

The local currency was quoted at 1,100.9 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, compared with Wednesday's closing rate of 1,102.2. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)