SEOUL Dec 12 South Korean shares edged higher
on Friday, recovering from a seven-week low hit in the previous
session as investors found some reprieve from further signs that
the U.S. economy was on a healthy growth track.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed
up 0.27 percent at 1,921.71 points.
The South Korean won fell as the dollar resumed its
broad rally, with investors pricing in expectations of an
earlier rate increase by the Federal Reserve to reflect a string
of robust economic data.
The local currency <KRW=KFTC > was quoted at 1,103.1 to the
dollar at the end of onshore trade, compared to Thursday's close
of 1,100.9.
