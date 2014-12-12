(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL Dec 12 South Korean shares edged higher on Friday, recovering from a seven-week low hit in the previous session as investors found some reprieve from further signs that the U.S. economy was on a healthy growth track.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.27 percent at 1,921.71 points.

The South Korean won fell as the dollar resumed its broad rally, with investors pricing in expectations of an earlier rate increase by the Federal Reserve to reflect a string of robust economic data.

The local currency <KRW=KFTC > was quoted at 1,103.1 to the dollar at the end of onshore trade, compared to Thursday's close of 1,100.9. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)