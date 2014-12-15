(For the midday report, please click )
SEOUL Dec 15 South Korean shares pared losses
on Monday helped by bargain hunting, after falling to a 2-month
low as plunging oil prices triggered broad risk aversion.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell
0.07 percent to close at 1,920.36 points, regaining much of its
losses after falling as much as 1.2 percent near the opening
bell.
The South Korean won firmed against the dollar in a
volatile trading session, tracking movements in the yen
as safe-haven bids in the Japanese currency outweighed dollar
bulls riding expectations of an early rate hike by the U.S.
Federal Reserve.
The local currency was quoted at 1,099.1 to the
dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, compared with
Friday's closing rate of 1,103.1.
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)