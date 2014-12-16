(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL Dec 16 The South Korean won climbed to a five-week high against the dollar on Tuesday, with the greenback being dragged by safe-haven moves to the yen as well as caution ahead of a Federal Reserve policy meeting starting later in the day.

The won was quoted at 1,086.7 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, compared to Monday's close of 1,099.1.

South Korean shares fell, closing just barely above a 2-month low as a relentless plunge in oil prices underscored sluggish growth and deflation risks faced by the global economy.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.9 percent to close at 1,904.13 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Kim Coghill)