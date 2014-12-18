(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL Dec 18 The South Korean won fell against the dollar on Thursday, after the Federal Reserve expressed confidence in the U.S. economy and said it would take a "patient" approach in deciding when to raise interest rates next year.

The won was quoted at 1,101.5 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, compared to 1,094.9 at Wednesday's close.

South Korean shares edged lower in chopping trading. Selling by foreigners pulled down the bourse, which underperformed regional peers and at one point hit a 16-month intraday low.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) shed 0.14 percent to close at 1,897.50 points.

Cheil Industries Inc rallied 6.6 percent after doubling its listing price during Thursday's market debut. It raised 1.52 trillion won ($1.38 billion) in South Korea's biggest IPO in four years. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Richard Borsuk)