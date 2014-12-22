(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL Dec 22 South Korean shares rose to a 2-week high on Monday as they extended gains in afternoon trade, thanks to a broad rally in global markets on the back of last week's upbeat assessment on the U.S. economy by the Federal Reserve.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained 0.7 percent to close at 1,943.12 points.

The South Korean won firmed against the dollar, as investors squared positions and exporters sold the greenback for settlements ahead of the year-end.

The local currency was quoted at 1,096.2 on the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, compared to Friday's close of 1,102.0. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)