SEOUL Dec 24 South Korean shares ended higher on Wednesday, after data showing robust U.S. economic growth reinvigorated global risk appetites.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) closed up 0.39 percent at 1,946.61 points.

The South Korean won closed flat on Wednesday after a wobbly trading session, with investors reluctant to take clear positions ahead of the Christmas holiday.

The local currency was quoted at 1,102.6 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, compared to 1,102.7 at the end of Tuesday's session.

South Korea's financial markets will be closed on Thursday. They will reopen on Friday.