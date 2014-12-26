(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL Dec 26 The South Korean won firmed against the dollar on Friday, as exporters sold the greenback for settlements in a quiet trading session typical of the holiday season.

The won was quoted at 1,098.7 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, compared with 1,102.6 at Wednesday's close.

South Korean shares closed nearly unchanged, although sentiment was upbeat after the latest in a string of positive U.S. economic data.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked up 0.08 percent to close at 1,948.16 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Edmund Klamann)