(For the midday report, please click )
SEOUL Dec 26 The South Korean won firmed
against the dollar on Friday, as exporters sold the greenback
for settlements in a quiet trading session typical of the
holiday season.
The won was quoted at 1,098.7 to the dollar at
the conclusion of onshore trade, compared with 1,102.6 at
Wednesday's close.
South Korean shares closed nearly unchanged, although
sentiment was upbeat after the latest in a string of positive
U.S. economic data.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ticked
up 0.08 percent to close at 1,948.16 points.
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Edmund Klamann)