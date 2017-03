(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL Dec 29 South Korean shares fell on Monday as they went ex-dividend, underperforming most of their regional peers.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended down 1 percent at 1,927.86 points.

The won closed nearly unchanged after being locked in a tight range all session, with trading thinned out as investors squared out their positions ahead of the year-end.

The currency was quoted at 1,097.8 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, compared to 1,098.7 at Friday's close. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Kim Coghill)