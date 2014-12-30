(For the midday report, please click )
SEOUL Dec 30 South Korean shares fell on
Tuesday, the final trading day of the year, as political
uncertainty in Greece prompted investors to steer from emerging
market assets.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell
0.64 percent to close at 1,915.59 points, down 4.8 percent for
the year. This is first annual decline for the main bourse since
2011.
The South Korean won edged lower after a choppy
year-end trading session, as renewed weakness in the Japanese
yen placed investors on guard over possible market
intervention by the financial authorities.
The local currency was quoted at 1,099.3 to the
dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, compared to Monday's
close of 1,097.8.
For the year, the won depreciated 4 percent against the
dollar, its biggest annual fall since 2008 when it plunged more
than 25 percent.
South Korean financial markets will be closed on Wednesday
and Thursday.
Markets will reopen on Friday, Jan. 2 at 0100 GMT, one hour
later than usual.
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu)