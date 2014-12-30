(For the midday report, please click )

SEOUL Dec 30 South Korean shares fell on Tuesday, the final trading day of the year, as political uncertainty in Greece prompted investors to steer from emerging market assets.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.64 percent to close at 1,915.59 points, down 4.8 percent for the year. This is first annual decline for the main bourse since 2011.

The South Korean won edged lower after a choppy year-end trading session, as renewed weakness in the Japanese yen placed investors on guard over possible market intervention by the financial authorities.

The local currency was quoted at 1,099.3 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, compared to Monday's close of 1,097.8.

For the year, the won depreciated 4 percent against the dollar, its biggest annual fall since 2008 when it plunged more than 25 percent.

South Korean financial markets will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday.

Markets will reopen on Friday, Jan. 2 at 0100 GMT, one hour later than usual. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu)