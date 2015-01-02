(For the midday report, please click )
SEOUL Jan 2 South Korean shares reversed early
losses to close higher on Friday, led by a surge in Samsung SDS,
the fifth-largest listing on the main bourse by market
capitalization.
Samsung SDS, listed in November as part of a
wider succession process by Samsung Group to transfer control
from ailing Chairman Lee Kun-hee to his heirs, rose 8.4 percent
with investors betting on the restructuring plan.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained
0.57 percent to close at 1,926.44 points.
The South Korean won fell with investors curbing
bullish bets on the currency over concerns of market
intervention by financial authorities, with the yen
creeping back towards a seven-year low.
The won was quoted at 1,103.5 to the dollar at
the conclusion of onshore trade, compared to 1,099.3 seen at the
end of Tuesday's session.
The South Korean financial markets were closed on Wednesday
and Thursday for the holidays.
(Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Nick Macfie)