SEOUL Jan 5 South Korean shares fell on Monday as investors were unnerved by a string of weak survey readings indicating sluggish factory growth in major economies across the globe.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 0.6 percent to close at 1,915.75 points, although it pared earlier losses when it slid more than 1 percent to a 2-1/2 week intraday low shortly after the opening bell.

The South Korean won fell, pressured by a broad dollar rally abroad as well foreign selling in the domestic equity markets.

The won currency was quoted at 1,109.9 to the dollar at the conclusion of onshore trade, compared to 1,103.5 at the end of Friday's session. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Kim Coghill)